Mrs. Linda L. Stepp, age 81, of Winston, GA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2023, after a 7 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born May 20, 1941, in Chewelah, Washington, to the late John T. Couch and Dorothy R. Couch. Linda was briefly employed by Weldon Leather Co. as secretary, by the Sears and Roebuck catalogue store in Fairfield, CA (where she met her soon-to-be husband, Lloyd), and hired out to clean homes. In retirement her husband taught Linda the game of golf where, to his envy, she eventually achieved 3 holes-in-one. Linda excelled at making quilts, sewing, crocheting, and greatly enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, canning, card-making and (in the ‘60s) singing for The Dulcetones, a women’s concert choir.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister-in-law Sharon Couch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.