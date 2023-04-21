Linda Duncan Mobley, age 78, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born November 24, 1944 in Decatur, Georgia. Linda was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. Linda was a retired Deputy Tax Commissioner in Douglas County. She loved traveling with her husband, Gene. Linda was a charter member of the Douglas County Lions Club. She was a member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church, a former member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville and still attended the Power Hour. Linda loved to eat out. 

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Dennis “Gene” Mobley, Sr.; her parents, Beecher and Helen (Morrison) Duncan; and sister, Joann Wilson.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mobley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos