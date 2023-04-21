Linda Duncan Mobley, age 78, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born November 24, 1944 in Decatur, Georgia. Linda was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. Linda was a retired Deputy Tax Commissioner in Douglas County. She loved traveling with her husband, Gene. Linda was a charter member of the Douglas County Lions Club. She was a member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church, a former member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville and still attended the Power Hour. Linda loved to eat out.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Dennis “Gene” Mobley, Sr.; her parents, Beecher and Helen (Morrison) Duncan; and sister, Joann Wilson.
Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Dennis (Lisa) Mobley, Jr., Todd (Brittni) Mobley and Jeff (Beth) Mobley; daughter, Belinda (Chuck) Lawrence; grandchildren, Joshua (Stefanie) Mobley, Joseph (Kristi) Lawrence, Nick Mobley, Jacqie Mobley (A.J. Eakley), Heather (Cody) Baker, Ashli (Chris) Macko, Chase Mobley, Sarah (Tyler) Williams, Trevor Mobley and Maddy Mobley; great-grandchildren, Devlin Mobley, Charlie Eakley, Presley Lawrence, Isabella Kiker, and Oakleigh Lawrence; sister, Eileen (Ron) Nielsen; brothers-in-law, Mike (Connie) Mobley and Alan Mobley; her faithful canine companion, Finn; as well as other family members and a host of friends. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all who loved her.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. John Pennington officiating. Following the service,
Linda will be laid to rest at West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton, Georgia.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
