Linda Webb Womack, 71, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
She was born in Hillsville, Virginia on May 30, 1950, to the late Foy Andrew Webb and the late Mary Christine Tyson Webb. Linda was a homemaker, she loved yard selling and painting. She was a member of Union Grove Christian Church in Winston.
She is survived by her children, Michael Womack and Christopher Andrew Womack; grandchildren, Amber Nichole Brown and husband Thomas, Jacob Dylan Womack; great granddaughter, Remington Jane Brown; sisters, Pat Johnson, Talitha “Pate; brother, Warner Webb and his wife Gail; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Eugene Womack; brother, Duane Webb.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Union Grove Christian Church in Winston, Georgia. The funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Mallory officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
