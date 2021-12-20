Lisa Wiley McLendon, 57, of Bowdon, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Randy King and Pastor Daniel Wiley officiating.
Interment will follow at Historic Heritage Gardens Cemetery,
7156 Highway 5, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
