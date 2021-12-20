Lisa Wiley McLendon, 57, of Bowdon, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Randy King and Pastor Daniel Wiley officiating.

Interment will follow at Historic Heritage Gardens Cemetery,

7156 Highway 5, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Lisa McLendon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 22
Service
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 22
Interment
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
1:00PM
Heritage Gardens Cemetery
7156 Hwy 5
Douglasville, Ga 30135
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos