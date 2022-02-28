Lloyd Kirby Husbands, 72, of Douglasville, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
According to his wishes he was cremated. No services are planned at this time.
For those who desire the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kirby and Ida Husbands Scholarship Fund, c/o Assistance League of Atlanta Links to Education Program, P.O. Box 920250, Peachtree Corners, GA 30010.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.