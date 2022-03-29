Lloyd Paul Thibodeaux Sr., 69, of Douglasville, died March 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends on March 31, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel.
According to the Family a cremation will follow service.
Messages of condolence can be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
