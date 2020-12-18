Lois Jeanette Smith, 87, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The family will
receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. Services will be
held in Rosehaven Chapel at 1 p.m.
with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
