Lois Jeanette Smith, 87, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The family will

receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. Services will be

held in Rosehaven Chapel at 1 p.m.

with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.

