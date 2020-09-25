Mr. Lonnie Marvin White Jr., born on July 12, 1942, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was 78 years old, and a resident of Douglasville, GA for 39 years. Mr. White loved Nascar, fishing, and Bluegrass Gospel Music. He was a loving husband, daddy and paw paw.
Mr. White is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie White Sr. and Ruth Nora White; brother, Raymond Jimmy White; grandson, Ricky Dylon White and great grandson, Easton Brantley Poole.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara J. White, of Douglasville, GA; children, Michael White (Stone Mountain, GA), Tracy (Shirley) White (Cumming, GA), Michelle White (Douglasville, GA), Tommy (Vicky) White (Georgetown, GA), Tonya (Stephen) Martin (Cleveland, TN); grandchildren, Amanda Jensen, Angela (Jacob) Ezell, Michael (Leah) White Jr., Chelsey (BJ) Sage, Casey (Joseph) Poole, Adam White, Caitlin (Jimbo) Roberts, Austin (Loren) Martin, Megan White, Julian White, Dylan White; great grandchildren, Dalton Sage, Paislee Poole, Raelynn Roberts, Stephen Jack Roberts, Clayton Sage, Kolton Roberts, Sunny Ezell, Gus White; sister, Linda White as well as three nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at White Columns Funeral Home, 1115 Clay Road, Mableton, GA 30126 with the Rev. Dwayne Martin officiating. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel at White Columns. Following the service, Mr. White will be laid to rest at Mozley Gardens Cemetery in Lithia Springs, GA.
White Columns Chapel & Cremations, Mableton.
