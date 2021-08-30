Lonnie Ray Stock,
78, of Whitesburg,
died Saturday, Aug.
28, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A Funeral Service
will follow in the
Chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. with
the Rev. Dr. Mike Shearon officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton GA 30126.
www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
