Lonnie Ray Stock,

78, of Whitesburg,

died Saturday, Aug.

28, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A Funeral Service

will follow in the

Chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. with

the Rev. Dr. Mike Shearon officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton GA 30126.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

