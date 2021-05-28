Lori Anderson, age 58, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born on October 24, 1962. She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith. Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her stepfather, Herman Rawlins; brothers, Barry Allen Garner and Edward Scott Garner.
Lori is survived by her mother, Linda Rawlins; daughter, Megan Anderson of Hiram, GA; sons, Matthew Anderson, and David (Samantha) England Jr; stepbrother, Chris (Lori) Rawlins of Rockmart; stepsister, Annette (John) Fallon of FL; grandchild, Emily Rose England.
Graveside services for Mrs. Anderson were held at Paulding Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. The family received friends at Clark Funeral Home the day of the service from 12-2 p.m.
The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone who may be unable to attend the service in person due to the state’s Covid-19 concerns.
Condolences may be left for the family on our website
