Lori Sybil Marie Ward, 57, of Douglasville, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family after waging a valiant fight against stage IV lung cancer.
She was born Oct. 10, 1965, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. Lori grew up in Saint John. She met her husband, a professional musician, at the Saint John Exhibition, an annual music exhibition. They were married in January 1985 and Lori moved to Nashville, Tennessee. In 1994, they relocated to Douglasville.
Lori was family oriented, loving to spend time with her family and especially, her grandchildren. She loved to celebrate Christmas and collected Santa Claus figurines. Lori was a generous, loving person who loved animals and rescued cats. She provided a home to numerous cats, squirrels, chipmunks and raccoons over the years. Lori had been a member of C.A.S.T., the Douglasville Community Theater group, performing in various roles in a number of plays. She attended St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 37 years, Richard “Ric” Ward; mother and stepfather, Frances and George Barton of Saint John, New Brunswick; father, Gerard Pitre of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; son, Richard “Cody” Ward (Adrianna) of Perry; daughters, Shanna Pavlak (Matt) of Dallas, Casey Jordan (Andrew) of Winston, and Savannah Ward of Douglasville; brother, Joe Pitre (Della) of Saint John, New Brunswick; sister, Michele Tracey (Travis) of Saint John, New Brunswick; grandchildren, Aiden Ward, Andrew Ward, R.D. Ward, Maya Ward, Mia Ward, Avaya Ward, Anna Kate Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Nick Pavlak and Lexi Pavlak; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.Following the service, Lori will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Lori to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to The Humane Society of the U.S. at www.humanesociety.org.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
