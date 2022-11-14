Lori Sybil Marie Ward, 57, of Douglasville, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family after waging a valiant fight against stage IV lung cancer.

She was born Oct. 10, 1965, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. Lori grew up in Saint John. She met her husband, a professional musician, at the Saint John Exhibition, an annual music exhibition. They were married in January 1985 and Lori moved to Nashville, Tennessee. In 1994, they relocated to Douglasville.

