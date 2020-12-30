Lottie Logan Kershaw, 85, of Douglasville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Reverend Edwin officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.