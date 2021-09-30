Lottie M. Boyd Jiles, age 81 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born May 24, 1940 in Griffin, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Thomas Watson Boyd and the late Mrs. Lottie Lou Crews Boyd. Mrs. Jiles worked as a Federal Civil Service Agent at Fort McPherson for 20 years. Mrs. Jiles along with her husband was one of the first members of Chapel Hill Church. Mrs. Jiles was a very Godly woman who loved her church and was her life. She was very talented, playing the piano and singing gospel songs for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Lee Boyd, Huldah Jo Boyd Yarbrough, Kathleen Boyd; brother, William P. Boyd.
Mrs. Jiles is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mr. Tyre William Jiles, Jr. of Villa Rica, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Tyre W. III and Robin Crump Jiles of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Tommie Lou Boyd Haddaway of Valley, Alabama; brothers, Watson Crews Boyd of Newnan, Georgia, James Lamar Boyd of LaGrange, Georgia; two grandchildren, Trevor C. and Danielle Jiles of Bremen, Georgia; Bethany Jiles of Douglasville, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Tatum and Tinley Jiles; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Jiles’s wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Chapel Hill Church with Pastor Dave Divine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Lottie Boyd Jiles to Chapel Hill Church, Builders Ministry, 5357 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
