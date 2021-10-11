Louie Sherman Strickland, 84, of Winston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 7:35 p.m. at his home of 59 years just as the sun was setting in the sky.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1937, at his family home in the Fairplay community. He was a lifelong resident of Douglas County and graduated from Douglas County High School in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army/National Guard for 10 years. Sherman began working at Southern Motor Carriers and then started his career in Real Estate and founded Strickland Realty & Investment where he worked until he retired at age 70.
He loved farming, cattle ranching, rabbit hunting, the crashing of the ocean waves, and most of all taking care of his family. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia where he served for many years as Chairman of the Deacons. He was also a member of the Choir at Liberty. He dearly loved the Lord, his family, and his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Solomon Strickland and Thelma Gaston Strickland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty Cotton and Alice Willis; father-in-law, the Rev. Virgil Wilson Rigsby; mother-in-law, Ruby Irene Rigsby; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rigsby.
Sherman is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Rigsby Strickland; son, Greg Strickland and his wife, Alicia; daughter, Angie Strickland Bowen and her husband, Rick; grandchildren, Brooke Strickland, Austin Strickland, Lindsey Morgan Bowen Nihart and her husband Ben, Hope Bowen, and Hudson Bowen; great-grandchildren, Salem, Hallie and Savannah Nihart; brother-in-law, Randy Rigsby and his wife, Retha; brother-in-law, Tim Rigsby and his wife, Paulette; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
A funeral service was held at Liberty Baptist Church, 5630 Liberty Church Road, Winston, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. with his son-in-law, Pastor Rick Bowen and his son, Deacon Greg Strickland officiated. Liberty’s Church Choir will be sang some of Bro. Sherman’s favorite songs: I Can’t Feel at Home in this World anymore; God is Still Good; and What a Day that Will Be, with Sister Julie Rhodes playing the piano.
The family received friends at the church where Bro. Sherman will lie in state from 4 p.m. until the service begins at 5 p.m.
Interment followed the service in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery at sunset with Greg Strickland, Austin Strickland, Hudson Bowen, Luke Dixon, John Rigsby, and Tony Hubbard serving as pallbearers. Gene Willis and Tim Rigsby serving as honorary pallbearers.
The funeral service was held live via the Liberty Baptist Church, Winston, Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5630 Liberty Church Road, Winston, GA 30187.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersme
