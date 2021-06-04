Louis Earl Boyd, age 78 of Englewood, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1943 in Transylvania Co., NC, son of the late Ewell Lee Boyd and the late Lois Masters Boyd. Louis served in the United States Navy. He was a foreman for over 40 years with International Papers Company. Louis was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.
He is survived by his step children: Deanna Hendrix of Douglasville, GA, Robert Gregory Hendrix of Woodland, AL; grandchildren: Haley Hendrix-Lashus, Hope Hendrix, Louis Alan McManus, Avery McManus; 4 great-grandchildren: sister: Deborah Runkles and her husband, Curtis, of Englewood, TN; brothers: Danny Boyd of Oakridge, TN, James Boyd and his wife, Edna, of Clinton, TN; sister-in-law: Barbara Boyd, of Memphis, TN; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and 1 very special great nephew, Adrian Runkles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ruth Gray Boyd; brothers: Kenneth Boyd and Robert Boyd.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. Also, family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend Bryan Alexander officiating. Louis Alan McManus, Avery McManus, Jeffery Brady, Blake Owens, Dalton Hammett and Adrian Runkles will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment to follow at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery.
