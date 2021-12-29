Thelma “Louise” Copeland, 99, of Jasper, Georgia, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Thomaston, Georgia. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she always loved cooking, wanting her family and folks to come eat. Louise enjoyed baking pies and cakes and was known for her chocolate pies. She loved to travel and was always ready to get in the car and go, whether it was just to town — or to Alaska.
Preceding her in death, were her beloved husband, Robert Lee Copeland; her parents, James Riley and Clara (Nix) Bragg; son, G. Wayne Copeland and daughter-in-law, Kay Copeland; brothers, James Bragg, Frank Bragg, Charles Bragg and Jerry Bragg; sisters, Sara Wright and Madeline Ray.
Those left to cherish her memory are her five children, Perry Copeland and Angela, JoAnn Higgins, Gary Copeland and Patricia, Kay Rabeck and Bill, and Keith Copeland and Patricia; three sisters, Martha Montgomery, Shirley Lowery and Bobby, and Annette Payne; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Copeland family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.