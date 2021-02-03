Louise L. Blackburn, 93, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1927, in Tampa, Florida, daughter of the late William T. Lewis and the late Mabel Lamb Lewis. Louise loved flowers and enjoyed spending time gardening. Louise was very involved with the Douglas County Retardation Center for many years. Her daughter, Rebecca, participated in the Tommy Nobis Special Olympics and Louise was very active in this event. She was a homemaker and Presbyterian by faith.
She is survived by her daughter: Susan Zorens and her husband, Jim; grandchildren: Tiffanie Dickens and her husband, David; Katie Fulton and her husband, Andrew; great-grandchildren: Holden Dickens; Shelby Dickens; and Blake Zorens; and her sister: Arlene Swain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Johnnie Blackburn; her daughter: Rebecca Blackburn; and her brother: Cecil Lewis.
There will be a private funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, with Minister Mike Mallory officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
