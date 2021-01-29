Louvenia N. Brown, 86, of Douglasville,
died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday,
Jan. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon. A memorial service
will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Fred Blalock officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
The service will
be livestreamed and
the link may be accessed via the
Tribute Wall section
of webpages found
at www.hightowers
memorial.com, where thoughts and condolences may also be shared.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.