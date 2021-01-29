Louvenia N. Brown, 86, of Douglasville,

died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday,

Jan. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon. A memorial service

will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Fred Blalock officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

The service will

be livestreamed and

the link may be accessed via the

Tribute Wall section

of webpages found

at www.hightowers

memorial.com, where thoughts and condolences may also be shared.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

