Lowell Allen “Jack” Hayes, 88, of Winston passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Verlin D. Hayes and Sarah Ann Hayes, née Sikes.
Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mavis Mitchell Hayes, in 2019. He is survived by his son, Joel Hayes (Linda), and his daughter, Gwen Brightman (Dennis). He was also blessed with three more adult stepchildren that he loved as his own, Billy (Helen), Danny (Kathy), and Angela (Kenny). He is survived by grandchildren, Doug Hayes (Adriana), Brian Hayes, Jennifer Lisk (Wayne), Ryan Brightman (Chelsey), Dylan Wright, Bethany Keys (Kristopher), Daniel Wright, Addilyn Goss; great-grandchildren, Jourdon Cox, Hunter, Tyler, Madison, McKenna, Justin and Shawn Hayes, Natalie, Anna, William, and Collin Lisk and Luke and Owen Brightman; and his cat, Fluffy.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was predeceased by his brother J. Thoyce “Cutter” Hayes and sister Betty Joe White.
Jack was a jack of all trades, from self-taught boatwright, to restorer of antique tractors on his farm, to Ford A-Model enthusiast and mechanic. Jack left his mark as a laborer in handiwork from Macon to Atlanta, in buildings such as Grady Hospital. As a carpenter and contractor Jack built custom homes around Atlanta for decades. Jack will be remembered for his wit and wisdom expressed through memorable one-liners, his kindness, his generosity, and his faithfulness and devotion to family and neighbors.
About 30 years ago, Jack placed his trust in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and therein lies the comfort, peace, and hope of his loved ones who are missing him so dearly.
The family received friends on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Dennis Brightman officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.