Mr. Lucius Godfrey “L.G.” Harmon Sr., age 87, of Winston, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born on December 18, 1932, in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late Archie Roland Harmon, Sr. and the late Mattie Ruth Cole Harmon. He first served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and then he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer with 16 years of service. He also retired from Ford Motor Company having worked on the assembly line for 10 years. He was Baptist by faith.
Mr. Harmon loved antiquing at yard sales and estate sales. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and playing cards at senior centers — especially pinochle. He also enjoyed playing the lottery and had quite a lucky streak — at times!
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Thaxton Harmon; great granddaughter, Kaydence Grace Thomas; brothers: Charles Harmon and Archie Roland Harmon, Jr.; sister: Maggie Lee Harmon Scott.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: L.G. and Annette Harmon, Jr. of Winston, and Tim and Becky Harmon of Cartersville; grandchildren: Dallas “Timothy” Harmon, Jr., Jennifer Clark and her husband, David, Bethany Harmon, and Crystal Waters and her husband, Larry; great grandchildren: Trinity Clark, Addison Waters, twins Everett and Everly Clark, and Aubrey Waters; sisters: Rebecca (Becky) Harmon Fields, and Jeanette Harmon Cummings; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow in Ephesus Baptist Church with Navy Military Honors.
