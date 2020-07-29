Mrs. Lucy Irene Lamb, age 88, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She
was born January 19, 1932, in Alexander City, Alabama the daughter of the late Mr. William Fomby and the late Mrs.
Lucy Jane Brown Fomby. Mrs. Lamb enjoyed her flowers and fishing. She
loved her family especially her grandchildren and great children. Mrs. Lamb was an active member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death
by several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her husband, Mr. John Harold Lamb of Winston, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Jane
and Norman Tuggle of Winston, Georgia; son and daughter-
in-law, Joel and Mary Ellen Lamb of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Ann Forbus of Alexander City, Alabama; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
