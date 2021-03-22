Mr. Luther Eugene Cochran, 94, of Douglasville, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 12 p.m.
to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service was held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Mozley Memorial Gardens, 3180 South Sweetwater Road,
Lithia Springs. His final eulogy was given by Chad Whiteside.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.