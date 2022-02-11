Luther L. Harper, 90, son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at Medical West Hospital in Bessemer, AL on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was born July 16, 1931, in Gwinnett County to his parents, Wade and Anna Nell Pruitt Harper. Luther met the love of his life, Ellen (Layson) at church in Atlanta. They were married for 72 years.
Luther was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Harper; daughter, Beverly Harper; granddaughters, Amanda Ressler, Dana Bone; parents, Wade and Anna Nell Harper; two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Harper; daughter, Lenora (Randy) Dean, Mt. Juliet, TN, brother, David Harper, Winston; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Harper; grandchildren; Andrew (Maggie) Dean, Boston, MA, Paul (Rachel) Dean, Palo Alto, CA, Beau (Ashley) Harper, Salt Lake City, Utah, Blake (Kathryn) Harper, Pelham, AL, Jennifer (Brian) Bowen, Trussville, AL, Bridget (Jody) Connell, Clanton, AL; great-grandchildren, Carson, Ava Grace, Savannah, Dillan, Andrew, Troy, DJ, Anthony, William, Katelyn, Lakelyn, Mila Rose, Sutton, Fischer; and three great-great-grandchildren, Raleigh, Oakleigh and Kayslie.
Luther served in the Air Force during the Korean War with numerous honors. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and received his MBA from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.
He worked for Westinghouse Cooper Lighting in Vicksburg, MS for 37 years and adjunct professor with Mississippi State University. Luther and Ellen retired to Winston, GA for 20 years. Luther served faithfully at First Baptist Douglasville Church as chairman of deacons, Sunday School teacher, finance committee, visitation leadership and children’s ministry.
Luther and Ellen have been residents of Hoover, AL since 2017 and members of Hunter Street Baptist Church.
His favorite Bible verse and what he lived by was Romans 8:37-39: “Neither death, nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
A family viewing was held at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, Hoover, AL on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Graveside services were at Alabama National Cemetery Montevallo, AL with military honors.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to the The Gideons International.
