Luvada Polk, 99, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 3721 Bankhead Hwy., Douglasville.

Bishop Randy Parker, pastor of the Greater Mt. Olive Overcoming Church of God of Douglasville, GA, will serve as Eulogist.

A viewing will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Funeral Home Chapel from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.

The day of the funeral, the remains can be viewed at the cemetery at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.

To plant a tree in memory of Luvada Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.