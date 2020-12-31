Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.