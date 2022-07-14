Lynda Keel Schlitz, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born February 8, 1946 in Dearborn, Michigan. Lynda was a graduate of Headland High School in East Point, Georgia. A giving and selfless person, Lynda loved everybody. It was easy for Lynda to make a connection with people and if you were blessed to be a friend of Lynda’s then you know you were a friend for life. She had a smile that would light up the room. Lynda was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. In her spare time, Lynda loved flower gardening and her favorite color was purple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zedra and Mildred (Perkins) Keel; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Keel; and a grandson, Collin Huggins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 41 years, Frank Schlitz; son, Kenny (Tanya) Huggins; daughter, Lisa (Wayne) Crook; brother, Ollie (Alice) Keel; sister-in-law, Lois (Roy) Gibson; brother-in-law, Ed (Eileen) Schlitz; six grandchildren, Cody (Felicia) Crook, Kelsey Crook, Josh Huggins, Cash Huggins, Rebekah Williams and Jacob Williams; great-grandchild, Wylder Crook; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Brother Robert Blakemore officiating. Following the service, Lynda will be laid to rest in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
