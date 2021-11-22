Mabelene (Mable) Leatherwood Weaver, 91, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born August 5, 1930 in Ellijay, Georgia, daughter to the late Jessie J. Leatherwood and the late Leila Fendley Leatherwood.
Mable worked with and helped manage her husband’s (Al Weaver) Sand/Gravel/Hauling business for many years. Her husband moved on to work for the City of Douglasville before his death in 1994. Mable retired after 30 years as a “Locater” for the Ford Dealers Advertising Agency.
Mable was one of the founding members (1978) of Shiloh Baptist Church and also proud to have sung in the choir for 43 years.
After her husband passed in 1994 and retiring from Ford, she became a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was a caregiver to many seniors. Mable was also a member of the “Mourning Glory’s, “Circle of Friends” at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, and the Hunter Park Travelers, she served as President of the Douglas County Senior Citizens group and she was also a former member of the Dog River Saddle Club.
In addition to her parents, Mable was proceeded in death by her husband, Elbert (Al) C. Weaver; brothers, James J. Leatherwood and Clarence Leatherwood; and son-in-law, Ralph Shaw.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Parrish (Lawrence) of Temple, Georgia, Christine Roberts (Greg) of Villa Rica, Charlotte Shaw (Ralph) of Clayton, NC; her sister, Betty Honea of Villa Rica; Granddaughters, Lauren Snead (Tyler) of Villa Rica, Kim Parrish of Carrollton, Mendy Whitworth (Matt) of Douglasville, Martha Harward (Jamie), Betty Ann Tilson (Robbie) of Garner, SC; Grandsons, Zach Roberts of Denver, Colorado, Chris Parrish, of Temple, Georgia; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Mother was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, Christian and a wonderful friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m., following the visitation, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 9060 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica, Georgia.
Interment followed at Cold Springs Cemetery with Zach Roberts, Tyler Snead, Ronald Prather, Ricky Agan, Ben Walls, and Robbie Tilson serving as Pall Bearers. Lawrence Parrish and David Walls will be serving as Honorary Pall Bearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her honor to Shiloh Baptist Church, 9060 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica, Georgia or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
