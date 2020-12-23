Mr. Douglas “Mac” Randolph, 78, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20,
2020.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mac was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether in the garden or around the house. He liked building things — he made many additions to his home, built his garage, porches, and even made rocking chairs. He had a successful career with Caurstar Industries where he spent 29 years. In that time, Mac achieved multiple awards and plaques with the company. Mac and
his wife, Betty, were long time members of Zion Full Gospel Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Kate (Taylor) Randolph; his daughter, Cynthia Ruth Randolph;
and several of his siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Jean Randolph; his son, Scott (Sandi) Randolph and daughter, Tammy Randolph; his grandchildren, Samantha, Koty, Montana, Landon, and Cheyenne; his great-grandson, John Wesley; as well as, several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, other loved ones, and friends.
The family will be planning private services at a later date.
