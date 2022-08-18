Madaline “Mattie” Queen Lindsey, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born February 6, 1941, daughter of the late Mr. Walt Howard Queen and the late Mrs. Lula Mae Henry Queen. Mrs. Lindsey loved to work in her yard and kept a tidy, healthy home. Mattie enjoyed reading, working cross-word puzzles and sitting on her front porch. She also loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two husbands, Jack Lindsey and Charles Butler; son, Travis Butler; brothers, Billy Queen, Harold Queen, Lloyd Queen; sisters, Edna Mae Lyle and Margaret Banks.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Rowland of Powder Springs, Nan (Tony) Crankshaw of Dallas, Becky Barnett of Carrollton, Margaret (Joel) Downing of Douglasville, Jackie Price of Lithia Springs, Robin (Cedric) Newman of Douglasville, Lynn (Eddie) Lindsey of Winston, Tracy (Terrell) Harmon of Rockmart; sons, Rusty (Shanda) Butler of Douglasville, Johnny (Jena) Butler of Adairsville; sister, Dale Franks of Rome; brother Jack (Candace) Queen of Covington; grandchildren, Anthony, Beth, Ashley, Brett, Melissa, Mark, Tosha, Christopher, Cody, Zack, Nicolas, Ashton, Noah, Nate, Brayden, Zana, Kincaid; eighteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Friday, August, 19, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August, 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Cody Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony cemetery in Mableton.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
