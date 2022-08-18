Madaline “Mattie” Queen Lindsey, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born February 6, 1941, daughter of the late Mr. Walt Howard Queen and the late Mrs. Lula Mae Henry Queen. Mrs. Lindsey loved to work in her yard and kept a tidy, healthy home. Mattie enjoyed reading, working cross-word puzzles and sitting on her front porch. She also loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two husbands, Jack Lindsey and Charles Butler; son, Travis Butler; brothers, Billy Queen, Harold Queen, Lloyd Queen; sisters, Edna Mae Lyle and Margaret Banks.

To plant a tree in memory of Madaline Queen Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

