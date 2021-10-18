Madeline Whitworth, 84, of Covington, formerly of Douglasville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Charles Gibbs officiating. Madeline will be laid to rest at Central Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made
in memory of Madeline to Central Baptist Church, www.cbcdouglasville.com or by mail to 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Whitworth family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.