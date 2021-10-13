Mai Thi Nguyen, 71, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, Oct. 12,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, Oct. 15,

2021 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The service will be held in the Chapel of

the funeral home

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021,

at 1 p.m.

Interment will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park, 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116.

