Malinda Sutton McLeod, 68, of Douglasville, died Monday, March 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Douglasville First United Methodist Church, 6167 Prestley Mill Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 12:30-2 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Brown officiating.
Flowers are welcome in memory of Malinda, as are donations to the Douglas County Humane Society at https://www.douglascountyhumanesociety.com
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the McLeod family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
