Rowell obit

Malvin “Buster” Briggs Rowell, 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was born May 21, 1933, in Geraldine, Alabama, the son of the late Mr. John Wesley Rowell and the late Elzie Viola Guthrie Rowell. Before retirement he owned Seminole Foundry in Lithia Springs. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Jerry, and was always excited to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a faithful Christian, loving husband and a devoted daddy.

He served on the Wellstar Douglas Hospital Board

of Authority and Wellstar Regional Board since 1976.

He was a founding board member of Citizens & Merchants State Bank and

served on the board of West Central Technical College.

He was an avid

hunter and golfer.

Mr. Rowell was a member of Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville since 1970.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren; brother, Malcolm Rowell.

Mr. Rowell is survived by his

bride of 70 years,

Mrs. Venora Dean Stapler Rowell

of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Sandra Mayer

of Douglasville, Georgia, Teresa

and Evan Hamilton

of Douglasville, Georgia; Tami and Robert Owens of Hiram, Georgia;

son and daughter-

in-law, Jeff and Melissa Rowell

of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Gaynell Kassaw

of Auburndale, Florida; twelve grandchildren;

twelve great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends

at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home

of Douglasville Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021,

at 3 p.m. from

the Chapel of Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will

follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of

flowers, the

family asked that donations be made to the Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066 or Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Malvin Rowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.