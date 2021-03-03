Malvin “Buster” Briggs Rowell, 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.
He was born May 21, 1933, in Geraldine, Alabama, the son of the late Mr. John Wesley Rowell and the late Elzie Viola Guthrie Rowell. Before retirement he owned Seminole Foundry in Lithia Springs. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Jerry, and was always excited to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a faithful Christian, loving husband and a devoted daddy.
He served on the Wellstar Douglas Hospital Board
of Authority and Wellstar Regional Board since 1976.
He was a founding board member of Citizens & Merchants State Bank and
served on the board of West Central Technical College.
He was an avid
hunter and golfer.
Mr. Rowell was a member of Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville since 1970.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren; brother, Malcolm Rowell.
Mr. Rowell is survived by his
bride of 70 years,
Mrs. Venora Dean Stapler Rowell
of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Sandra Mayer
of Douglasville, Georgia, Teresa
and Evan Hamilton
of Douglasville, Georgia; Tami and Robert Owens of Hiram, Georgia;
son and daughter-
in-law, Jeff and Melissa Rowell
of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Gaynell Kassaw
of Auburndale, Florida; twelve grandchildren;
twelve great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends
at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home
of Douglasville Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021,
at 3 p.m. from
the Chapel of Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will
follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of
flowers, the
family asked that donations be made to the Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066 or Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
