Manning Brooks Mahaffe Jr., 55, passed away due
to natural causes
on Monday, May 2, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manning Brooks Mahaffee Sr. Brooks was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a retired Master Barber and self-employed in the Delivery Industry. Later in life Brooks expanded on his love of learning and was obtaining a degree in the Healthcare field. He loved music and was an amazing guitar player.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Lyndsey Mahaffee of Tallahassee, FL; mother, Sandy Yeomans of Mcrae; he also leaves behind siblings, Kristi (Chris) Weeks of McRae, Brian (Lisa) Bilbo of Phoenix, AZ, Katie (Brad) Woodall of McRae; and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Baptist Church in Eastpoint, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Diabetes Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.