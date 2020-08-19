Mrs. Marbura Thomas Young, age 95 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
She was born March 25, 1925, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. William Emory Thomas and the late Mrs. Ethel Louise Harrod Thomas. Mrs. Young worked as an operator supervisor for Southern Bell, then became a Homemaker for many years. She loved to entertain, host parties, sew, cook and play bridge. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Young was a member of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Gostin Young; brother, Hoyt Thomas; sisters, Doris Jordan, Cloma Bishop, Sybil Craft, and Vena Sherrill.
Mrs. Young is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws, Vicki and Rev. Joel Miller of Lafayette, Georgia, Joi and Mark Bagwell of Kennesaw, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Jason and April Miller of Jefferson City, Tennessee, Kristen and Jeremy Ragan of Dallas, Georgia, Erin and Brian Burchik of Lilburn, Georgia, Jessica and Reese Armstrong of Chattanooga, Tennessee; six great grandchildren, Makayla Miller, Amyra, Aliyah, Darius, and Eli Burchik, Miles Armstrong; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private Graveside Services will be conducted from Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donate to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
