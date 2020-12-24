Ms. Margaret “Margie” Ann Bell, age 86 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born May 22, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mr. Harry Charles Bell and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Mae Siders Bell. Ms. Bell worked for the Douglas County Sentinel for several years, Bryant Realty and for an answering service. She loved her family, cats and sending cards to her family for every occasion. Ms. Bell was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Howard Bell and Bob Bell; sister, Mary McLarty.
Ms. Bell is survived by her sister, Bette Bendig of Hampton, Virginia; nieces and nephews, Beth and Jerry Cosby of Douglasville, Georgia, Jackie and Mark Merritt of Douglasville, Georgia, Ruth and Rod Shaw of Washington, DC, Rudy and Lorena Bendig of Valencia, California, Rosemary and Randy Colbentz of California, Lynn Bendig of Virginia, Mike Bell of Dublin, Ohio, Linda, Debbie and Robert Bell; numerous great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Father Joe Shaute officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
