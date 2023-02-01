Margaret McLendon Holland, age 90, of Douglasville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She was born in Burgaw, North Carolina on Jan. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Alexander Armstrong McLendon, Sr. and the late Berta Batson McLendon. Margaret worked as a Senior Bookkeeper for the Douglas County Board of Education for many years before her retirement in the early 1990s. She was a Baptist by faith.

Margaret enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and needlepoint as well as other crafts. She also loved to cook and to read. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. 

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

