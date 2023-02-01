Margaret McLendon Holland, age 90, of Douglasville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She was born in Burgaw, North Carolina on Jan. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Alexander Armstrong McLendon, Sr. and the late Berta Batson McLendon. Margaret worked as a Senior Bookkeeper for the Douglas County Board of Education for many years before her retirement in the early 1990s. She was a Baptist by faith.
Margaret enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and needlepoint as well as other crafts. She also loved to cook and to read. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Holland; her daughter, Sharon Holland Henson; and her siblings: Alexander Armstrong McLendon, Jr, George Lee McLendon and Betty Anne McLendon Barnhill.
Margaret is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Barry and Deborah Holland, James “Mike” and Lisa Holland, and Bill and Karen Holland; her son-in-law, Ricky Henson; her grandchildren: Andy (April) Holland, Brian Holland, Ashley Holland, Steven (Liz) Holland, Brandon Holland, Hope Henson and Scott Henson; her great grandchildren: Bridgette, Keegan, Kaelyn, Juliet, and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral Services are private, family-only. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
