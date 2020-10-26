Mrs. Margaret Suzanne “Sue” Riley Gable, age 78 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Lithia Springs, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. Alvin Riley and the late Mrs. Jordie Wilson Riley.
Mrs. Gable started Gable’s Sporting Goods with her husband, Jim. She
had the gift of hospitality and had a strong love for her family and friends, but most of all she loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She loved to read, cook and sew. Mrs. Gable was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Gable is survived by her husband of 61
years, Mr. James “Jim” Donald Gable
of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter
and son-in-law, Hope and Bobby Smith
of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Deede Gable
of Douglasville, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Kyle and Bethany Gable, Klint Gable, Savannah and Alan Kendall, Blaine and Ashley Gable, Rome and
Julie Smith, Selah Gable, Eliana Gable, Joyanna Gable; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The Visitation and Funeral for The Gable Family will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The family will receive friends ages 65 and older from
11 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 12 p.m.
until 2 p.m. for all other friends and family. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor P.J. Williams and the Rev. Steve Swafford. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Due to current pandemic conditions and safety measures, masks are strongly recommended by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
