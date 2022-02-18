Margaret Wood, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1941, the daughter of the late John Thomas Duffey and the late Roberta East Duffey.
Mrs. Wood loved fiercely and was a very courageous, compassionate person. She especially loved her family and spending time with them. She was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville and she loved her church family and the fellowship there.
She was always concerned for others and she enjoyed ministering to people with special cards. She modeled a life of faith in everything she did. She enjoyed gardening and loved the beauty of seeing things bloom and sharing her harvest with friends, family and neighbors. In her spare time, she loved doing genealogy on her family history, and she was a great cook. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. The Echo of her life on earth was love.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Bell Glass Gentry, James Robbins, Hazel Ghorley, Myrtle Robbins, Virginia Wiggins, Ocie Robbins, Jean Folsom, Johnny Robbins, Kathryn Jones.
She is survived by her spouse, Lewis Lee Wood of Douglasville; children, Shelia Smith of Youngstown, FL; Terry Vann of Woodstock; Steve and Becky Wood of Milton, FL; Teresa and David Weldon of Douglasville; grandchildren, April and Richard Davis of Lynn Haven, FL, Sarah Vershure of Marietta, Anthony Wood and Samantha of Newnan, Adam and Brianna Wood of Alto, Dustin and Sarah Weldon of Douglasville, Drew and Brett Weldon of Smyrna, Hailey Treat of Orlando, FL, Spencer Treat of Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Camden, Ava and Dashiell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Douglasville. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Interment will follow at Georgia National cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Margaret Wood.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
