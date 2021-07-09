Margaret Louise (Burton) Woodall, 78, of Douglasville, died Monday, July 5, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Mrs. Woodall will be laid to rest at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Woodall family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
