Mrs. Margarett Annette Barrett Harper, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
She was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Geraldine, Alabama, the daughter of the late Mr. James Howard Barrett and the late Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Young Barrett. Mrs. Harper worked in the warehouse at Robert Bosch and retired after many years of service. She loved flowers and beautiful gardens and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Harper enjoyed spending time completing crossword puzzle books and her favorite color was purple. She loved her Pomeranian dogs.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Barrett and Doyle Barrett.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Mr. Roy Harold Harper Sr.; her daughter, Patricia Annette Williamson and son-in-law, Devin Williamson of Austin, Texas; her son, Roy Harold Harper Jr. of Carrollton; her step-son, Jeff Harper of Carrollton; her brothers and sisters, James, Sammy, Kay, Dennis, Rita and Becky; her granddaughter, Crystal Phillips; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following the visitation and in accordance with Mrs. Harper’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
