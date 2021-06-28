Ms. Margie
Bagwell Van Orden, 68, of Temple, died Thursday, June 24,
2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment followed
at Mt. Harmony Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
