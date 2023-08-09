Margie Ruth McKee, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at WellStar Community Hospice at Tranquility in Austell, Georgia. She was born March 28, 19 :) :) in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Stinson and Pearl Flournoy. Margie moved to Douglasville from Atlanta with her husband and children in 1965. Her career spanned many years and many jobs, including a telephone operator with Southern Bell (back in the day) and helping her husband in their business, The Suburban Package Store in Mableton, that was known for “selling the coldest beer in town,” but nursing was her calling and she was a “rare gem” to each and all of her patients. Margie worked at Smyrna Hospital, Pruitt Health and Rehab and ended her career at Douglasville Nursing and Rehab at the age of 80. She was a poet in solitude and a sun goddess in gab—she loved talking on the phone while sunbathing or enjoying a glass of sweet tea with a friend. Everyone loved Margie’s sweet tea, and her potato salad — the toast of the South. She never met a stranger she didn’t talk to—making new friends wherever she went. Margie loved college football — War Eagle! — Atlanta Braves and Elvis! Margie was the happiest with her house full of family, friends and whomever wanted to come — she had an open door policy. If you knew her, you knew her “Margie Spark” — let’s not ever forget those years of “Sparkle”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Thomas A. McKee; son, Patrick McKee; siblings, James A. Flournoy, Tom Flournoy, Maggie Savell and Glenda Ann Byrd.
