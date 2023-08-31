Margo Alin Chadwick, age 82, of Douglasville Georgia passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023. Lynn, as she was known from a very young age, was born August 10, 1941 in Miami, Florida to Wall and Alice Tefft. She was the youngest of four children. Graduating from High School with honors she was accepted to John Hopkins Nursing School in Baltimore Maryland. After graduating she returned to Miami and went to work for Doctors Hospital on the Campus of the University of Miami. Her nursing career continued for 47 years until she retired from Wellstar Douglas Hospital in 2011. In 1966, she met and married the love of her life, Richard Chadwick who preceded her in death in 2011. Lynn and Richard had three children and later moved their family to Douglasville in 1977.
Lynn was an avid fan of both the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins. She could be very loud when watching sporting events, so loud that once the neighbors called the police to check on her. She also loved bowling and was on several leagues in Miami and Douglasville. In her spare time, she found great enjoyment in crocheting, knitting (she made many blankets over the years), watching Hallmark Movies, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Lynn had many pets over the years, but her favorite were dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.