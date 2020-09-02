Mrs. Marguerite Joan (JoAnn) McEwen Jordan, 90, of Centre, Alabama, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel, Centre, Alabama, with the Rev. Jeff Davis of Centre First United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Centre First United Methodist Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we will follow CDC and Perry Funeral Home Guidelines.
Face mask and social distancing will be practiced.
