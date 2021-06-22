Mrs. Marian Williams, 92, of Douglasville, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Decatur, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.