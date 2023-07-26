Marie Brown Coogler passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2023 in Spring, Texas at the age of 81.
She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on April 16th, 1942 to her parents Mattie Lou Vansant Brown and James Gordon Brown.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sister Peggy Brown Helton. Marie’s pride and joy was her family.
She is survived by her sister Madeline Brown Bramblett of Douglasville, Georgia, her three daughters, Kim, Connie, and Penny, her five grandchildren, Justin, Buddy, Jack, Josh, and Maddison, her nine great-grandchildren, all residing in Texas, as well as her soulmate, Larry G. Brown of Carrollton, Georgia.
Marie loved hosting family holidays, where she enjoyed decorating and serving traditional southern style home cooking. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, thrifting for her collections, and playing board games with her friends and family. Marie touched the lives of many and will be loved and missed more than words can express. “Oh my heavens!”
