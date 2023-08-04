Marie Clemons, formerly of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2023, at the age of 96. Ms. Clemons was born and raised in Douglas County on her family’s farm and was a graduate of Douglas County High School. After high school, she worked in Atlanta at various jobs and lived in the Metro Atlanta area. Ms. Clemons raised her children in Austell and remained a homemaker until she went into the banking industry for Atlanta Federal where she worked mainly as a Bank Manager for 15 years, ultimately retiring from Gwinnett Federal. After retirement, she moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida, living close to her son, John, for 22 years, before making Covington her home in 2014. Ms. Clemons was a past member of Mableton First Baptist Church and currently attended Eastridge Church. In addition, she enjoyed an active lifestyle, yoga, going to the beach, and especially reading and doing crossword puzzles. Ms. Clemons was preceded in death by her parents, John Eugene Feltman and Lydia Faith Feltman; sisters, Wilma Broome Walker, Lila Fay Young; brothers, Alton Feltman, Talmadge Feltman, Fred Feltman, Conis Feltman, Donald Feltman.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Clemons (Svante Lennartsson), Robyn Clemons Bailey (Hal); son, John Clemons; grandchildren, Tonya Allen, Chris Creech, Allison Creech Viores, Whitney Clemons Pashley, Trey Bailey, Jay Bailey, Kate Poulsen; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
