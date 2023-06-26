Marie Fonte Brautigam, 84, of Douglasville, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Joesph Shaute officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
