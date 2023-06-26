Marie Fonte Brautigam, 84, of Douglasville, died Friday, June 23, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Marie Brautigam, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 28
Service
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
12:00PM
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
4401 Prestley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jun 28
Interment
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
1:00PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery
210 Old Center Point Rd.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.