Marie Grace Buice, 78, of Douglasville, died Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10-11 a.m.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Heritage Gardens Cemetery in the Fairplay Community with Rev. Michael Shearon officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Buice family.
